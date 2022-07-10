A TEENAGER was caught red-handed after leaving a trail of spray painted vehicles spanning several Tamworth streets in the dead of night.
Curtis Vickery-Baxter, 18, faced Tamworth Local Court earlier this week on 26 destroy and damage property charges after he and a co-accused man were arrested in the early hours of March 23.
Advertisement
He pleaded guilty to one count, while all others were listed as further offences.
Vickery-Baxter will be sentenced in September.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the vandalism had caused "substantial" damage for members of the community.
The court heard the group of affected residents did not claim compensation after coming together to clean up.
A set of police facts show Vickery-Baxter and the co-accused went to a friend's place in South Tamworth on the evening of March 22 before the pair, and another two men, left about 1am.
As they drove along Warwick Road, the vehicle they were travelling in broke down.
"As such they have started walking home, spray painting ... vehicles along the way with red spray paint," the police facts said.
Windscreens, headlights, mirrors, doors, bonnets, tailgates and panels were sprayed on vehicles such as a Land Cruiser, Toyota Hilux, Hyundai van, Holden Commodore ute, Subaru Impreza, a Mitsubishi truck and a camper van.
The trail continued through South Tamworth streets, including the one Curtis-Vickery lived on.
Police were called just before 2am and came across a vehicle where the spray paint was still wet.
"Police have conducted a patrol of the area and have followed the trail of damaged vehicles," the facts said.
Vickery-Baxter and the co-accused were located a short time later and police observed the pair had spray paint on their hands and clothing. Vickery-Baxter told officers the red on his hands was blood, not paint.
The pair were arrested.
The police facts said they had had "no regard for the victims of the vehicles they were damaging".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.