The Albert hotel on Peel Street could get second lease of life as Milky Lane burger franchise after DA submitted to Tamworth Regional Council

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
July 10 2022 - 5:00am
MUSIC MECCA: Once a popular live music venue, the Albert Hotel has gathered cobwebs since it was closed after being sold in 2020. Photo: Gareth Gardner

BURGERS, cocktails and "over-the-top-desserts" with a side of live DJ music could be on the menu to liven up the old Albert hotel if national chain Milky Lane gets the green tick.

