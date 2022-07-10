BURGERS, cocktails and "over-the-top-desserts" with a side of live DJ music could be on the menu to liven up the old Albert hotel if national chain Milky Lane gets the green tick.
A notice pinned to the venue's door shows the hip-hop themed burger and cocktail restaurant chain planned to apply for a new liquor licence for the hotel this year.
A development application (DA) was recently submitted to Tamworth Regional Council to covert the venue.
Once a live music mecca, the Peel Street pub has gathered cobwebs since it was sold and closed in 2020.
Milky Lane posted a notice to apply for a new liquor licence on the front door in January.
The notice shows the hotel would have a capacity to cater to as many as 350 patrons, with a floor area spanning 632 square metres.
The company hoped to be able to operate from 10am to midnight every day but Sunday, when it would close at 10pm.
"Milky Lane Tamworth is where you will find juicy burgers and over-the-top desserts meeting amazing cocktails in a one-of-a-kind iconic institution," the notice reads.
"DJ entertainment is provided ancillary to our core business of being a restaurant."
A change of use from a hotel to a restaurant was submitted to the council late last month.
Milky Lane operates 10 stores on the east coast and in Canberra.
Milky Lane was contacted for comment.
