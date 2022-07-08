AN EAST TAMWORTH man will front sentencing in the district court after pleading guilty to a terrorism-related offence.
Wade John Homewood, 38, appeared virtually from a high-security prison in Parramatta Local Court on Friday when his case was committed to the higher court, where he will later find out his fate.
Advertisement
Defence solicitor Richard O'Halloran confirmed Homewood admitted to the federal charge of advocating a terrorist act or commissioning a terrorism offence.
A firearms charge was listed as related, while an allegation of urging violence against groups and threatening good order or government was dropped by the Commonwealth prosecuting authority, the CDPP.
Magistrate Peter Feather asked Homewood to confirm whether he pleaded guilty to the single charge.
"Yes," he replied from the screen.
The court heard lawyers were yet to agree on the facts in the matter.
Homewood will front Parramatta District Court for the first time next month. The case was adjourned.
Bail remained refused.
Homewood was arrested at his parents' East Tamworth home on November 23 by a specialist squad made up of Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission.
It came after a months-long investigation into what police claimed at the time was prolific and extremist online activity.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.