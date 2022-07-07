AN interactive exhibition showcasing ancient knowledge with new technology has lit up the Tamworth art gallery just in time for NAIDOC Week.
The Walking through a Songline exhibition is based of an internationally-acclaimed Aboriginal-led exhibition and has already been on show to some lucky kids ahead of its public launch in the city on Saturday.
The installation takes up a whole room in the gallery, taking the form of a tent filled with artistic projections.
Tamworth Regional Gallery director Bridget Guthrie said the installation gives all the chance to soak-up Indigenous culture in a new light.
"We have deliberately opened it not only in NAIDOC week but for school holidays'" she said.
"So families can literally bring their kids on a rainy day and do that and absorb."
The projections are designed to be a fully immersive experience, with Indigenous paintings animated onto the walls and floor of the super-sized tent.
Visitors are welcomed with a bilingual acknowledgement of country.
Ms Guthrie said the exhibition will be complete with beanbags so children can relax during the experience.
"You can sit on a beanbag and just completely lose yourself in the wonderful storytelling and information that is being transpired in there," she said.
The tent will also be accompanied by written interpretations of the art projected within, giving a feel for the meaning behind the artwork.
The pop-up was curated by the Australian National Museum, and has come all the way from Darwin.
The original Songlines is touring Europe but curators have said it was crucial to keep the "beating heart of it" here at home in Australia.
Ms Guthrie thanked the Tamworth Regional Council for managing to get the exhibition on for free at the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
The exhibition will wrap up towards the end of August.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
