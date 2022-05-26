WHEN OXLEY Superintendent Kylie Endemi moves on to a new challenge from her role as the region's top cop later this year, she will know she gave the job her absolute all.
"I feel like I have given it my blood, sweat and tears," she said.
"Because of Oxley Police District and the wonderful communities that I have had the privilege to serve, I think I will walk away a better cop and a better leader."
The Leader can reveal that after three years heading up the local police force, Superintendent Endemi will make the move from the bush to the beach in November, to become commander of Newcastle City Police District.
But, she'll be taking the country way of doing things with her.
"I always put people first, that's my style and my nature," she said.
"I think that passion for policing the bush comes from growing up in it - it really is special to me - and I will never lose sight of the reason that we do what we do, and that is for the community.
"The wholesome country girl approach won't ever leave me, that's for sure."
Superintendent Endemi has seen her share of ups and downs across 12 years based in Tamworth, and almost three decades with NSW Police.
She took the lead of the Oxley command in early 2020, covering an area from Walcha to Willow Tree, mere moments before the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm.
"It was very important during that time to be a very constant, reassuring and encouraging leader," she said.
She's overseen crackdowns on crime waves across the years and has a strike force active in her district right now.
Thank you to every person and community within the Oxley PD that I have been blessed to serve in my time here.- Superintendent Kylie Endemi
She said those times of adversity were difficult, but she'd seen firsthand how residents come together and prove their resilience.
"We have at different times seen crime spikes - and we have experienced that this year in early 2022 - but it's testament to the exceptional police that serve our community that we have been able to respond immediately and flexibly ... we're seeing the positive results of that hard work now," she told the Leader.
"They are an exceptional bunch of police officers and administrative support staff and they have become like family to me, so I will miss them greatly."
Superintendent Endemi was the first woman to earn the top job in the Oxley command, and will be the first for the larger Newcastle post as well, taking over from Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey.
"It is important to acknowledge the women that paved the way and it's important to encourage and support the women in our organisation," she said.
"I do hope that even if one person looks at my journey as a female that has progressed, and has done so whilst raising children, if that has a positive impact on one person, then that warms my heart.
"It's important to have those strong female leaders and our organisation has that."
Superintendent Endemi was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours last year for developing "significant and positive community relations" in her role, as well as developing greater awareness of the Aboriginal Strategic Direction.
Her work in strengthening responses to domestic violence, rural, property and violence offences was part of the honour; along with her passion for, and assistance with vulnerable youth, that has helped to divert kids from the criminal justice system.
With her new chapter quickly approaching, it will be a bittersweet goodbye for Superintendent Endemi.
"I am really excited to make a change and to move onto a different police district with a different set of challenges," she said.
"Thank you to every person and community within the Oxley PD that I have been blessed to serve in my time here.
"I won't be far away."
She assured local residents her motivation and drive would hold strong right up until the doors of Tamworth Police Station close behind her in October.
The recruitment process for the leader of the Oxley Police District will be finalised closer to that time.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
