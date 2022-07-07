YOU WOULDN'T read about it - the Tamworth region has been left without Sydney newspaper deliveries, while school holiday travellers have been stuck in traffic, as rain wreaks havoc on the highway.
The New England Highway is the main route between Tamworth and the city and remains closed to all traffic at both Singleton and at Maitland.
Advertisement
Authorities have urged travellers to avoid the area or delay driving, though a detour for light vehicles is in place.
Cars can use White Avenue, Blaxland Avenue, Bridgeman Road to Obanvale, then Retreat Road, Dyrring Road, Gresford Road & Queen Street to return to the highway. Expect delays.
The New England Highway is now closed between the Golden Highway and Range Road at Whittingham.
The Golden Highway is still closed.
Road closures in the Hunter that could affect people travelling from Tamworth:
The heavy vehicle restrictions and terrible weather have stopped some deliveries in their tracks, including newspapers coming from Sydney.
That included today's edition of The Land.
Several local news agencies across the region - including Tamworth, Inverell, Glen Innes and Manilla - told customers they were left without city papers to sell.
There are hopes the deliveries will return to normal tomorrow.
The Leader is printed locally and will be available.
READ ALSO:
Residents are reminded to never drive through floodwaters and stay off the roads if possible, and long delays are expected.
The latest traffic information can be found at the Live Traffic NSW website.
Major inundation at Singleton was taking place on Thursday morning, with the flood level expected to reach a peak of about 13.71m - exceeding the level of 13.15 reached in March.
Singleton and Maitland were left off a list of 23 local government areas declared natural disaster zones earlier this week, which unlocked joint state-federal support for affected residents and businesses.
Advertisement
The Hunter, Central Coast, Sydney and the Illawarra have been lashed by wild weather dumping torrential rain.
A wildlife sanctuary at Barrington Tops has also been affected.
Tamworth has had enough rain to bring out the brollies or stay indoors but not enough to cause flooding or road closures.
Tamworth's only rain gauge at the airport clocked a drop more than 20mm in the past two days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.