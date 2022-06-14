BUSINESSES that were wrongly charged for sewer rates by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) will be eligible for a refund.
Council staff will begin the process of writing to impacted property owners, after an audit revealed 303 businesses were dealt incorrect sewer charges by TRC.
Of those, 245 were undercharged and 58 forced to fork out too much money.
At Tuesday night's meeting, councillor Mark Rodda moved a recommendation to refund businesses where necessary, or make billing adjustments for impacted properties.
"When a big organisation like this makes a mistake, it's good to acknowledge that and to refund where necessary that error," he said.
"Because it's difficult for individuals sometimes to realise that they have been over-billed or overcharged."
Councillor Brooke Southwell said it was important businesses are refunded.
"It's great to see that refunds will be provided to those that are impacted for the current financial year, which I think is a great outcome for our local ratepayers," she said.
Cr Phil Betts said while there was some issues raised, the issue was a two-way street and the onus is not always on council.
"We need to get it right from now on," he said.
For properties that were undercharged, council will apply the correct charges from July 1, 2022.
THE council has spoken. It would like to see the return of a bulky waste collection service.
But, in what format it will return is yet to be decided.
The introduction of a collection fee, and an over the phone or online booking system is one of the main options on the table.
On Tuesday night, councillors agreed to place that proposal on public display for 28 days.
The proposed fee is $25 per collection for residents living in Tamworth, Kootingal and Moonbi, $35 for Barraba, Manilla and Nundle, and $45 for remote residential property owners.
Pensioners and those with a disability card will be eligible to receive a 50 per cent reduction.
Councillor Steve Mears said a key issue that was raised during the local government elections was the cancellation of the service.
"For it to be not reintroduced exactly as it was, is somewhat of a disappointment," he said.
"But having looked at all the financial circumstances, the usage, and everything else that's gone into the planning of these options, I think we've got a pretty good result for residents.
"Hopefully, residents use the service well and we can get rid of a lot of the recycling."
Councillor Mark Rodda said he was extremely pleased the service was back on the table, and his preferred option is an on-call kerbside pick-up with a booking system.
The report won't be placed on public exhibition until mid-July.
Council will make its final decision on the future of the service when the public display period ends.
