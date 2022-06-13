BOOKING bulky waste pick-up and paying a fee could become the new norm, as Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) considers the return of kerbside collection, with cleaner residential streets in mind.
Bulky collections were canned last year as part of TRC's new waste contract, but deputy mayor Mark Rodda put the service back on the agenda, arguing not everyone has access to a trailer.
Multiple options to revive it are now on the table for Tuesday night's meeting, including a booking system and the introduction of a $25 collection fee.
Cr Rodda told the Leader the old system of placing your waste on the kerb for collection was environmentally unsustainable and had to change.
"Everything that was picked up was disposed of," he said.
"Of course the other problem was people put their rubbish out whenever they felt like it, it was never the few days prior to the actual pick-up.
"So the town looked like a rubbish heap in parts where people just decided to do as they please."
Pleased the service is back on the table, Cr Rodda said he's supportive of the introduction of a booking system, which would see rubbish collected in a "more orderly fashion".
"I just hope that people can accept that the old scheme was unsustainable," he said.
"I think to avoid Tamworth looking like a rubbish tip on the residential streets, calling to book might be the best option moving forward."
When the service was binned last year, TRC introduced free waste vouchers as compensation with 21,766 dropped into mailboxes during the first quarter.
But a report to council this week shows the voucher redemption rate is only 14 per cent, lower than the old kerbside pick-up participation rate of 23 per cent.
Other options council will consider include sticking with the voucher system and not re-introducing bulky pick-up - the cheapest option - or reinstating the old contract with Cleanaway - the most expensive option, which would see almost all collected waste put into landfill.
A trailer library concept developed initially by Byron Bay Council is also among the options. It would see residents drive to Forest Road Landfill and collect a trailer for hire.
A 50 per cent discount for pensioners and those with a disability card is also on the table for any household collection fee that is introduced.
Cr Rodda said the fee would not be a money making initiative, and would be purely to recover costs.
The proposal and any associated fees will be placed on public display for 28 days, and submissions will inform the final decision.
Councillors will meet at 6:30pm at the Lands Building, Nemingha Room, Fitzroy Street.
