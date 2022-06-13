The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tamworth residents could book their bulky waste pick-up and pay a fee under proposal to bring service back

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 13 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BULKY WASTE: Cr Mark Rodda said gone are the days when people could scoot around the streets looking for "potential treasures". Photo: Peter Hardin, file

BOOKING bulky waste pick-up and paying a fee could become the new norm, as Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) considers the return of kerbside collection, with cleaner residential streets in mind.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.