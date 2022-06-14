The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council approves Fairglen Farms' development application to expand its Manilla chicken farm

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPANSION: The Fairglen Farms owned chicken broiler property near Manilla has been given the green light to expand. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

THE POULTRY industry is continuing its enormous expansion throughout the region, with a broiler farm near Manilla given the green light to ramp up its capacity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.