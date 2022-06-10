The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Council

Hundreds of businesses issued incorrect sewer charges by Tamworth Regional Council over 2021-2022 financial year

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARGES: Council's director of water and waste, Bruce Logan, said a decision will be made at Tuesday night's ordinary meeting on how to proceed. Photo: Peter Hardin

COUNCIL has been left to clean up a nearly half-a-million dollar mess, after hundreds of local businesses were wrongly billed for their sewage in the last financial year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.