A 19-year-old woman has been seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dampier Road and Wallamore Road, Taminda.
At about 2:30pm on Tuesday, June 14, emergency services responded to reports a motorcycle had collided with a utility.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year old female, was treated by NSW Ambulance on scene before being rushed to Tamworth hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the utility escaped uninjured, and was taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to Oxley Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene of the crash.
An investigation surrounding the circumstances of the crash has commenced and inquiries are continuing.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
