THE RENEWABLE energy company behind the Hills of Gold Wind Farm proposal has dished out its first round of funding to community groups in Nundle and Hanging Rock.
While a decision on the project's future has not yet been made by the Independent Planning Commission, ENGIE awarded $20,000 in sponsorship grants to seven organisations on Wednesday.
The establishment of a Foodbank, a new tourism project for Hanging Rock, swimming club programs for the region's youth and a new dishwasher for the Nundle Bowling Club are among the initiatives funded through the Community Sponsorship Program.
The project has divided opinion, but Nundle Sport and Recreation Club secretary Cheryl Sipple said the town would benefit greatly from a new industry bringing in money, with many community groups struggling to make ends meet.
"There's so many little community organisations that aren't here now because they just can't pay the insurances to keep going," she said.
"This year we were struggling, but if we can get access to a community fund on a yearly basis, it's a great help."
The club has been given $3000 for a new dishwasher and a sponsored ENGIE bowls day.
A new community Foodbank for Hanging Rock is also on the list, after the Pot of Gold Community group received sponsorship. The Foodbank is due to open in October.
Group 2 Liverpool Range NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is also among the recipients, with ENGIE to equip a mobile catering unit for 14 brigades to utilise at a range of events.
Other groups to receive funding include Nundle Swimming Club for its Learn to Swim and squad training program, All Saints Anglican Church for the Quiz Worx regional primary school tour, the Hanging Rock Community Hall Committee for community events and the Nundle Christmas Market committee for a twilight event in November 2022.
The project is currently being assessed by the Department of Environment and Planning.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
