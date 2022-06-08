The Northern Daily Leader
Hills of Gold Wind Farm Hanging Rock: ENGIE dishes out first round of funding through its Community Sponsorship Program

June 8 2022
SPONSORSHIP: Ava Campese, Gayle Clynick, Max Inman, Cheryl Sipple, Alan Sipple and Shane Walsh at the Nundle Sport and Recreation Club on Wednesday after recieveing news of the sponsorship. Photo: Supplied

THE RENEWABLE energy company behind the Hills of Gold Wind Farm proposal has dished out its first round of funding to community groups in Nundle and Hanging Rock.

