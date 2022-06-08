TAMWORTH'S Scully Park will transform into a true beer lover's paradise later this year, with Brewfest making its grand return after two years cold turkey due to COVID.
The festival promises to be bigger than ever, with more vendors lining up to showcase their crafty creations on tap.
Wests Entertainment Group chief executive Rod Laing told the Leader 21 brewers are locked in, but organisers are in discussions with around 40.
"The interest from craft brewers for the event is at an all time high, and it would be fair to say these type of events have been more off than on over the past two years," he said.
With craft beer, food trucks, live entertainment and best beard and brew competitions, the day will be a showcase of not only the best the region has to offer, but the best brews from interstate also.
"Not only have we got local brewers, or brewers throughout the region, there are brewers coming from far and wide including the north coast and Sydney, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia," Mr Laing said.
Wests' chief food and beverage officer Peter Carlyle said since its inception in 2015, Brewfest has grown in size to become one of the biggest beer festivals in the region.
"There's a lot of craft brewing happening, but a lot of boutique distilleries as well," he said.
"So we haven't just kept it to beer, it's other beverages - even non-alcoholic beverages will be a showcase."
Around 3000 people are expected to attend the festival on Saturday, November 19 - the same day as Canberra BeerFest - but Mr Carlyle said that hasn't slowed down interest.
"We're competing against the Canberra BeerFest... but we've actually got more brewers coming to ours than Canberra," he said.
"If we get to 3000 attendees or more, we'll be really pleased."
Early-bird tickets can be snagged now for a cheaper price.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
