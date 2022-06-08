The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Brewfest Craft Beer & Food Festival 2022: Tamworth a beer lover's paradise with festival back bigger than ever

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TAP: Chief food and beverage officer at Wests Entertainment Group, Peter Carlyle, said there'll be plenty of options on tap. Photo: Caitlin Reid

TAMWORTH'S Scully Park will transform into a true beer lover's paradise later this year, with Brewfest making its grand return after two years cold turkey due to COVID.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.