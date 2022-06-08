A HORROR highway crash between a truck and a car has tragically claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday afternoon and another is fighting for life.
Emergency services were called to the Oxley Highway at Ruby Hills Road, near Walcha, just before 12:30pm after reports a truck and a car had collided.
Advertisement
Police confirmed the driver of the car and a passenger seated in the rear of the car sadly died at the scene.
The front passenger of the car was fighting for life on Wednesday afternoon and was expected to be transported to hospital in a critical condition, according to police.
An infant that was a passenger in the back of the car has been taken to hospital for assessment.
The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and will undergo mandatory testing.
Ambulances and rescue helicopters formed part of the emergency response to the crash.
Road closures are in place along the Oxley Highway east of Tamworth, between Walcha Road and the township of Walcha, as well as between the saleyards and Ruby Hills Road.
Travellers should detour via Uralla by using the New England Highway and Thunderbolts Way.
Emergency services are expected to remain at the scene into the afternoon as the crash site is cleared.
A CRASH between a car and a truck has closed a highway east of Tamworth as ambulance paramedics and rescue helicopters respond.
Emergency services were urgently called to reports the two vehicles had collided on the Oxley Highway near Walcha just after 12pm on Wednesday.
Six ambulances and two rescue helicopters have been tasked to respond to the crash, with reports four people were involved, an Ambulance NSW spokesperson said.
The Oxley Highway has been closed between Walcha and Bendemeer.
READ ALSO:
Travellers need to detour via Uralla by using the New England Highway and Thunderbolts Way.
The diversion is suitable for all types of vehicles, according to Transport for NSW.
Drivers should avoid the area near the crash scene, which is near Ruby Hills Road, and follow all directions of emergency services.
Advertisement
Updates on the highway closure are available on the LiveTraffic website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.