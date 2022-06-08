A NATIONALLY renowned collection of travelling textiles that form the fabric of Tamworth Regional Gallery will soon hit the road again.
The gallery's 5th Tamworth Textile Triennial is open for business, and the search is on for artists from across the country to bring the exhibition to life.
Tamworth Regional Gallery director Bridget Guthrie said the exhibition showcases the nation's best textile art, and attracts unique and diverse artists to exhibit work to wide audiences.
"We're very proud of this exhibition and the collection that has formed as a result of it. It's really what Tamworth is known for in the arts community," she said.
"We normally get anywhere between 200 to 400 expressions of interest as part of the process and we narrow it down to about 20 exhibiting artists."
Curated by Wadawurrung artist, curator and educator, Dr Carol McGregor, the Triennial will open in Tamworth in September, 2023 before going on national tour.
It also marks a moment in time for the gallery, as it looks to celebrate 50 years of its national textile collection.
"Tamworth Regional Gallery is over 100 years old, but in the last 50 years we've really honed our collection in on textiles," Ms Guthrie said.
"We're known for having the national textile collection, people come to us when they want to borrow our textiles and even exhibit them in other locations."
The exhibition builds on the city's strong tradition of promoting the unique cultural heritage associated with the history and technology of textile practice.
It all began in 1973, with the Tamworth Fibre Textile Collection.
Expressions of interest close on Tuesday, July 5 and can be submitted by visiting the gallery's website.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
