WHEN the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival was postponed from January to April, there was one silver lining - it tapped into a whole new audience.
Figures from a festival survey indicate more than 20 per cent of visitors were first-timers, and manager Barry Harley said reaching new markets is always a big positive.
"The second part to that was that 78 per cent of all surveyed individuals indicated they would be coming back in 2023," he said.
"That means that at least half of those first-timers have had a good experience and are planning to come back."
Stakeholders are now putting their heads together to organise a stand-alone country music event annually in April.
"We're definitely going back to the ten-days in January because that's our period - it's uncontested, it's accepted and it has been for 50 years," Mr Harley said.
"But what the April event has indicated is that there is room potentially for another event in that period of time, because the city was able to cope with it."
More feedback on this year's festival is welcome, and organisers want to know how they can improve, and what they're already doing well, at a community review evening on Wednesday, June 8 at 6pm at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre.
A panel of speakers will include mayor Russell Webb, festival manager Barry Harley and Entertainment Venues manager Peter Ross, who will provide a festival overview, and respond to feedback.
Anyone wishing to speak at the 2022 Festival Community Review will be able to register their questions on the night.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
