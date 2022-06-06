CRASH INVESTIGATORS are working to piece together a four-wheel-drive ute rollover that claimed the life of a man when it crashed at a remote property north of Tamworth overnight.
Emergency services were called to Long Arm Road at Borah Creek, near Manilla, after reports of a single-vehicle crash just after 8pm on Sunday.
Police were told a Toyota Hilux had been driving through a nearby private property on Mulwarree Road when it rolled over before heading back towards Gunnedah.
Paramedics treated a man, who was a passenger in the ute, for his injuries but he tragically died at the scene.
He had not been formally identified by Monday morning.
A 26-year-old man, who was behind the wheel at the time, and another passenger, aged 18, were not injured in the crash.
The driver was taken to Barraba hospital where he underwent mandatory testing.
Oxley police officers set up a crime scene which was examined by the specialist team from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Officers investigation the circumstances surrounding the crash are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to police or contact Crime Stoppers.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
