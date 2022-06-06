The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police investigate after man killed in Toyota Hilux crash near Borah Creek, north of Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:11am, first published 12:00am
FATAL CRASH: A man has died after a Toyota Hilux crashed and rolled on Sunday night. Photo: File

CRASH INVESTIGATORS are working to piece together a four-wheel-drive ute rollover that claimed the life of a man when it crashed at a remote property north of Tamworth overnight.

