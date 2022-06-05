The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Festival of Small Halls set to bring its won brand of relief to Nundle on Wednesday

By Newsroom
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:02am, first published June 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAVELLING SHOW: Folk duo Ash and Sara are headed out on their second Small Halls run. They will hit both Nundle and Yarrowitch and play small halls in both villages next month. Photo: file

The Festival of Small Halls is coming to Nundle this week on Wednesday, June 8, as part of its 15-halls tour of northern NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.