The Festival of Small Halls is coming to Nundle this week on Wednesday, June 8, as part of its 15-halls tour of northern NSW.
The Nundle show features Nundle's own singer-songwriters Jeff Gibson and John Krsulja, plus visiting artists Melanie Horsnell, Ash Bell and Sarah Tindley.
Advertisement
The tour aims to uplift towns in northern NSW that were affected by the 2019-2020 bushfires.
Read also:
Upper Peel Landcare Group is a partner in hosting the Festival of Small Halls, with a pop-up bar, hot food and a welcoming heated hall.
"A key element of this tour will be preparation," Festival of Small Halls producer Eleanor Rigden said.
"One thing that disaster-impacted communities tell us they want is to be better prepared for the next disaster.
"So, each show will feature some form of education, a way to build key relationships, or raise funds for the local Rural Fire Service - all curated by local communities to suit their unique needs."
For a full list of tour dates, or to buy tickets to the festival, go to www.festivalofsmallhalls.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.