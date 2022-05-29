North Tamworth Bowling Club releases plans for $20 million refurbishment

The historic North Tamworth Bowling Club has released plans for a radical upgrade and refresh of the facilities at the 70-year-old club.
The three-stage multi-million dollar rebuild, which is set to cost more than $20 million, would require major demolition at the existing club.
Advertisement
But, after a three-stages program of construction, the bowling club would boast a large two-storey facility with more than 8000 metres square of floorspace.
New or upgraded facilities would include a main bar, sports bar, auditorium, function room and gaming area, a bottle shop, children's play zone and family court yard, among others.
READ MORE:
One of the bowling greens would also be upgraded, and a second demolished to make way for the renovated facilities.
The club's development application for the new build was released by Tamworth Regional Council last week.
"There will not be any negative impacts to the community as a result of the construction of the development," architects Sixhills Group said, in the DA.
"The proposed development is expected to deliver a series of social benefits at local and regional level through the provision of a range of services that will facilitate needs of the community."
Initially developed by 2019, the project was stalled for more than a year.
The first sections of the North Tamworth bowling club were built in the 50s, but there have been more than a dozen additions and upgrades in the decades since.
A total of 73 car parks, including three disabled car parks, would be constructed in order to service the proposed development, all of them sealed.
The bowling club currently has no on-site carparking.
The proposed project would need to be signed off by Tamworth Regional Council before demolition and construction could begin.
The bowling club will soon have a new neighbour, with Tamworth's new ambulance station to be constructed next door, on Piper Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.