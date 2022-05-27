COMMUNITY members of Currabubula hope the legacy of the annual art exhibition continues.
The event has embraced new customs in its 58th year, such as including the Tamworth potters group, and it is the first time 20 per cent of money raised will go back into the rural town.
It's also Currabubula Red Cross president Kathy Smith's first year in charge of organising the affair.
She stepped up to the plate to make sure the show doesn't lose its legacy.
"It's like any charity event or volunteer organisation, getting the younger people in is the key because our older folks that have got all the wisdom, we have to jump in there and soak it up like a sponge, so that we can get that before it's too late," she said.
"We want to continue it and we want to aim for 60, 70 years.
"I just love how it brings the community together."
A lot of work goes into the show, she said, and the exhibit is Red Cross Currabubula's only event.
The majority of the money raised will go to the Western Division of NSW Red Cross to help with humanitarian projects.
A portion of the funds will assist in keeping the show going, such as paying for a new oven or dishwasher in the Currabubula Memorial Hall, where the exhibit is held.
The show is full steam ahead from 10am to 5pm Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
Admission is $15 to view and purchase art, jewellery and handmade items from local artists and exhibitors from across the country.
