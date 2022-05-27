STAYING cautious of hygiene through regular hand washing and mask wearing are the rituals of everyday life for a family touched by cystic fibrosis (CF).
Although no two people with the condition are the same, it affects the lungs, airways and digestive system by causing a build-up of sticky mucus.
In other words, catching a common cold could land a person with CF in hospital.
Treating the condition must be done regularly, and for life, as there is no known cure.
Mothers of children with CF, Joanne Jones and Tara Bartlett, hit the town on Friday to sell roses for 65 Roses Day.
"We want to do what we can to raise awareness and raise money so one day 'CF' will stand for cure found," Mrs Jones said.
The name '65 roses' comes from the story of a young boy who overheard his mother talking about his condition - '65 roses' was his attempt at saying its name.
"Because obviously cystic fibrosis is quite a hard word to say when you're young," Mrs Bartlett said.
It was a shock to discover she and her husband were carriers of the genetic condition.
"It was just a very big devastation, a loss really, because the life that you thought you were going to have with your brand new, healthy baby is not what it's going to be because you find that they've got a life-limiting long-term chronic illness," she said.
Funds raised throughout May - cystic fibrosis month - support research into drug therapies, fitness equipment and transplant assistance. Donations can be made online.
