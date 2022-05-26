VULNERABLE residents will now be able to get a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health authority ATAGI has expanded the vaccination program to ensure people at greatest risk of severe infection - those with underlying health conditions and those living with a disability - are protected as colder weather sweeps in.
Local doctor Ian Kamerman said a spike during winter is expected due to cases spreading more easily as people spend time indoors.
"We want to make sure that hospitals aren't put under overwhelming pressure during winter with not only influenza but coronavirus infections," he said.
"We know that the effects of influenza and coronavirus infection at the same time - the so called 'flurona' infection, is certainly more serious and can lead more frequently to hospitalisations.
"The fact that we're protecting more people by boosting their immunity is a good thing."
Along with news of the expansion of the program, flu vaccines will be free to the general public from next week.
Dr Kamerman said it is a big task for general practices and pharmacies to administer flu and COVID vaccines at the same time.
"I think the best way of doing this is in stages," he said.
"If you're not eligible for the fourth dose, you're gonna have to wait.
"In reality, three doses gives quite good coverage and reduces the chance of hospitalisation which we know and that's really what we're trying to avoid."
Pharmacist Carrie Weber said Tamworth Priceline is preparing to roll out the fourth vaccines to those now eligible, and will be ready to start jabbing the community in two weeks.
The mass demand for rapid antigen tests, increased phone calls and dealing with bookings has put extra pressure on the pharmacy, Ms Weber said.
She doesn't expect the expansion of the vaccine program to cause any issues that they have not dealt with already.
She said community interest in fourth doses had dropped off.
"Since everybody had their third shot, there's been less demand for the fourth dose, and I think people are still putting off having their fourth dose as well," she said.
"From what we've seen, we haven't been doing nearly as many, we've being doing a lot of flu shots, but not that many COVID shots at the moment."
Due to the nature of COVID, Dr Kamerman expects fifth doses and sixth doses to become available in the future.
"We do know that the immunity from the current vaccines does wane and we also know that the virus does mutate."
The expansion builds upon advice released in March which meant those eligible for the fourth vaccine were people aged 65 and above, residents of aged care or disability facilities, people who are severely immunocompromised and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of 50.
