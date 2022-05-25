The owner of a South Tamworth takeaway store said he was scared for his life when he was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night.
Jonno's BBQ Chicken shop owner Usman Ali has run the business in Tamworth Shopping Village on Robert Street for just nine months, after moving to Tamworth from Western Sydney - and had never before been threatened in 12 years of work.
In defiance of the terrifying incident, he opened the store as normal on Wednesday, saying it was the best way to keep his mind off the confrontation.
"If it happens again, what can I do, close the shop?" he said.
"The [stolen] money's not the issue, we can make money.
"The problem you have is, if someone harms you and someone shoots you ... that's the main issue."
The Tamworth business owner said a man came into his shop at closing time, someone he initially assumed to be a customer.
With shocking speed, a routine encounter turned into something much worse, after the man hopped the counter and produced a gun and a knife, he said.
"He's just thrown me the bag and he said just put money inside," Mr Ali said.
The man escaped with an entire day's takings before running across the street towards Coledale, he said.
Mr Ali said they can't afford a security guard, so the business owner will just have to take his chances in future.
The best way to back the business is to pop in for a chicken or kebab, he said.
On Wednesday, Oxley police released a description of a man they believe can assist with the investigation. He's described as being of skinny build, wearing dark trackpants, dark jumper, black joggers and black gloves.
The Leader understands no charges have been laid at the time of publishing.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
