IT'S being described as a "super weekend" for the local sporting community, but Tamworth will also benefit from a multi-million injection when thousands descend on the city this June long weekend.
In a show of support, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) unanimously voted to waive almost $20,000 in sporting facility hire fees for two local clubs at its meeting on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
The June long weekend is the biggest date on the calendar for Tamworth Baseball Association, who will host a massive carnival, set to attract well over 1000 spectators and participants to Tamworth's Riverside Turf Precinct.
The event alone is estimated to provide a $700,000 economic boost for the region.
Tamworth Baseball president Dave McMurray said it's the club's 53rd year hosting the carnival, which will feature 45 teams and 120 games of baseball.
"Without council's support, it would make it expensive, but because they help us out with a part waiver of the fees, we're able to make it all happen and have done so for many years," he said.
"It means that we've got to establish 14 fields of baseball to be able to accommodate everybody, so it's a pretty big thing for the club."
READ ALSO:
He said the event has grown from humble beginnings to become the club's biggest last year.
"When it started it was just three or four teams that got together and decided to have a game of baseball," he said.
"This year is down in numbers, but only because our coastal baseball population has copped a heap with mother nature and flooding which has made it hard for them to participate in the carnival.
"We've worked out it's going to be over 700 players and double that in support people. We've got teams coming from Brisbane and Canberra."
The Tamworth Gymnastics Club will host the Country Capital Cup on the same weekend at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
Council will cover half the fees associated with the upcoming event, which is expected to attract more than 1100 competitors from all over the country.
It's estimated the carnival will inject over $1 million into the local economy.
It's also set to be a big weekend for hockey, with Tamworth Hockey Club hosting its open mens field state championships at the Tamworth Hockey Complex.
Mayor Russell Webb said it's fantastic to see a major event in baseball, hockey and gymnastics all on the same weekend, which will benefit the whole city.
"The wider business community, and everybody in the community gets a great benefit out of the thousands of people that will come here and either participate and be spectators at either of those events," he said.
Advertisement
"There's a massive amount of money injected into the economy, and into the city."
The June long weekend runs from Saturday, June 11, to Monday, June 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.