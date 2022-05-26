A new $8.5 million ambulance station will be co-located on the site of the redeveloped Glen Innes District Hospital.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall made the announcement on Thursday.
The existing 74-year-old station on Bourke Street will be replaced with a much larger state-of-the-art facility.
"It will include feature internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles, an internal wash bay, administration and office space, logistics and storage areas and staff parking and accommodation," Mr Marshall said.
"Our paramedics need and deserve the best possible workplace to provide emergency medical care and this new station will make a world of difference to their working environment."
The initial NSW Health proposal was to refurbish the existing station, which was opened in 1948, but Mr Marshall said it made more sense with the larger vehicles and more advanced equipment of today to start over.
Mr Marshall said the purpose-built new station, along with the $50 million redevelopment for the hospital, would enhance healthcare for the Glen Innes community for generations to come.
"Today marks the next significant step in delivering improved health services for Glen Innes locals, by ensuring paramedics have access to the latest facilities to best serve the emergency medical care needs of the region," Mr Marshall said.
"I thank the Minister for Regional Health for hearing the concerns local ambulance personnel had regarding the functionality of the old building, and for her support in achieving this outcome."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the move would future-proof care in the Glen Innes region.
"This new facility will provide local paramedics with a contemporary working environment and the latest equipment, ensuring they can continue to deliver high-quality emergency care to the Glen Innes community," she said.
Construction will start in October this year, and it's hoped local paramedics will be able to move in from July 2023.
