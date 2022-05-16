SPEEDS of up to 145km per hour were allegedly clocked as a car tried to evade police during a chase in the "back streets" of Tamworth.
Jai Lake, 21, fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody, supported by family in the courtroom, when he made an unsuccessful bid for bail on Monday.
Strike Force Western Mongoose - the operation cracking down on property crime - arrested Lake about 4:30am on Friday, police said.
He was charged with police pursuit, driving a car that had been stolen and driving without a licence. He has not yet entered pleas.
The court heard a pursuit was sparked earlier that morning when a car forced a police vehicle to "take evasive action" to avoid a crash.
That chase was called off, but the court heard a second pursuit of the car was later initiated.
Magistrate Julie Soars flicked through the police account of what happened and said the second chase allegedly involved the car reaching "speeds of up to 145km per hour in the back streets of Tamworth".
The court heard police saw one person get out of the car and officers followed on foot, arresting Lake at a home and finding a set of keys nearby.
She said he was part of a local footy team and had been engaging with services.
She set out strict bail conditions that Lake could abide by.
The police prosecutor formally opposed Lake's release, submitting the alleged offending had put the community in danger.
Ms Soars said she was not able to find the conditions offered were enough to reduce risks.
"Police allege a very serious police pursuit," she said.
"We have too many of these sorts of offences."
Bail was refused and Lake was ordered to remain behind bars ahead of his next court date. The matter was adjourned to next week.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
