SIX TEENAGERS aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested and had a string of allegations levelled against them in the past week, by the squad of police cracking down on property crime.
Strike Force Western Mongoose officers investigating break-ins and car thefts in the Tamworth area zeroed in on two 13-year-olds, a 14-year-old and three 15-year-olds as part of the targeted operation.
The six teenagers were arrested in Tamworth across the past seven days and are facing various property and traffic related charges, police said.
They are set to appear in a children's court.
An older man was also arrested by strike force police during the past week.
The 21-year-old allegedly led police on a pursuit in the streets of Tamworth.
He spent the weekend behind bars and was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
Strike Force Western Mongoose has been running in the Oxley district for about a month.
It is made up of detectives, highway patrol police, the dog squad, proactive officers and the youth command.
