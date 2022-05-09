POLICE acted swiftly to arrest two teenagers after reports people were trying to break into cars in East Tamworth in broad daylight.
Officers dedicated to the squad tackling property crime - codenamed Strike Force Western Mongoose - were close to the Brisbane Street area when the call came in on Friday morning.
The pair were arrested a short time later near Calrossy.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy is at the helm of the operation and said further investigations led police to level charges against the pair relating to break-ins the night before.
One of the teenagers was granted conditional bail in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, while the other made no application for release.
The strike force team laid 48 charges against 12 people last week.
More car thefts and break-ins were unfortunately reported on the weekend, with a number of pursuits called off due to safety concerns, Detective Inspector Darcy told the Leader.
"Police are working around the clock," he said.
Anyone with information should contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19.
