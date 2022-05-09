The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Lack of childcare services for school-aged children in Manilla limits options for working parents

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 9 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD WORK: Out of school hours care would make a 'huge' difference in Manilla, according to Sarah Freeman. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Manilla mum Melissa Brown loves to work, yet 12 months ago she quit her decade long stint as a mine worker.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.