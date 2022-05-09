Lack of childcare services for school-aged children in Manilla limits options for working parents

Manilla mum Melissa Brown loves to work, yet 12 months ago she quit her decade long stint as a mine worker.
She had to give it up to look after her son, because in Manilla, there are no childcare services for school aged children out of school hours.
"When I was working, I was spending $300 a week on childcare for my son three days a week, and that was with the government incentive for working families," she said.
"When I stopped working, it went from $300 a week to $60 a week.
"So how does that help working families?"
Ms Brown and her partner decided he would keep his job because he earns more. Not only does Ms Brown think it's unfair - it worries her.
"Not being able to work, you can't set yourself up for the future and you don't have that extra money to save, but also it affects your super and your skill set," she said.
Manilla mum Jodi North, a sole parent working full time in retail in Tamworth, has raised her concerns about the lack of out of school hours care with Tamworth Regional Council.
"It's just not sustainable to pay a private babysitter to mind your children while you're trying to earn a living, especially on retail wages," she said.
Ms North believes she would save up to $200 a week if the service was made available.
In February, the NSW Before and After School Care Voucher Scheme was announced to ease financial stress on working parents. Parents in Manilla can't use that - there's no service to use it on.
Ms North asked the council whether an unused building could be utilised. A spokeswoman said operating a service from any council-owned community halls or spaces in Manilla is not viable.
Council acknowledged Ms North's concerns, and said council has requested an update from the state government on their 2021 announcement of $120 million to expand services.
Fortunately for Manilla mum Sarah Freeman, the solicitor's office she works in allows her to work school hours, but sometimes, her duties require her to stay longer.
In those instances, she has to rely on friends and neighbours to look after her two kids, but she doesn't think it's fair to have to regularly ask that of them.
"If we had before or after school care, it would make a huge difference," she said.
"We're part of Tamworth Regional Council, and they provide that service in Tamworth, so it'd be great if they could provide it here, too."
