IT'S game, set, match for tennis fans with the first sod being turned on major upgrades at Treloar Park Tennis Centre.
The $3.6 million re-development will include 13 new tennis courts, with nine of them being at an international standard.
Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said with the new facility on par with that of courts at the Australian Open, he hoped the development would draw players from around the world to Tamworth.
"With Olympics and Commonwealth Games coming up, there's going to be people wanting to come, climatise to Australia and have a base to get ready for the Olympics," Mr Joyce said.
"This will give locals the chance to come see how hard they hit at the top level."
While the upgrades are hoping to attract some big names, it will also be an opportunity for up and coming Tamworth players to develop.
North West Tennis Academy head coach Jarrod Campbell said the re-development would put Tamworth in prime position to produce the next Ash Barty or Pat Rafter.
"It's a very hard sport to get to the top level, but it's a dream for many kids," Mr Campbell said.
"It's always the goal and the dream, not just for the kids, but for the coaches as well."
The new centre is being pegged as a family friendly venue, hosting a cafe style food facility, and no gaming machines will be installed.
While the courts will be top of the range, Mr Campbell promised that public usage fees wouldn't skyrocket as a result.
"It will be affordable for families and that's why the project is going ahead, to provide a community asset for the families in Tamworth," he said.
"They're the people we want to benefit largely from the development, the prices won't change, and if they do they'll be very small and incremental."
Tamworth Regional Council will take charge of the build, while Wests Entertainment Group will manage the club house, change rooms and pro-shop.
The build is set to start in the next four weeks and is expected to be completed in early 2023.
