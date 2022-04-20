The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022: Troy Cassar-Daley rewrites history, breaking record for most Golden Guitars ever won

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
April 20 2022 - 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOLDEN MOMENT: Troy Cassar-Daley on Wednesday ahead of the 50th Golden Guitar Awards, where he would go on to scoop three awards. Photo: Peter Hardin

BREAKING records doesn't sit well with Troy Cassar-Daley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.