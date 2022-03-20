news, latest-news,

A man and a teenager have been arrested on charges of leading police on an early-morning pursuit through the streets of Gunnedah on Saturday. Oxley Police say the pursuit was sparked after they tried to stop a Nissan Navara at 2.50am on the Oxley Highway near Gunnedah. Police were investigating reports it had been alleged stolen. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit continued to Chandos Street, where the vehicle was halted after driving over the footpath of a carpark, Oxley Police said. READ MORE: The two male occupants - a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenage boy - attempted to flee on foot and a short foot pursuit ensued, they said. The man allegedly resisted police when they attempted to arrest him, before capsicum spray was deployed. The pair was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station where the older man was charged with taking and and drive conveyance without the consent of the owner, not stopping for a police pursuit, dangerous driving, driving more than 45km/h over the speed limit, driving without a licence, resisting an officer in execution of duty, and possessing a prohibited drug. He was refused bail to appear before Tamworth Local Court today. The teenage boy was released, pending further inquiries. Investigations continue.

