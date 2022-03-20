news, latest-news,

An opinion poll is set to determine once and for all whether the Hills of Gold wind project has the backing of the community of Nundle. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he had conducted a telephone poll in 2020, which showed the community was split virtually 50-50. But a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then, he said. "These communities are small but vibrant and active communities, and I hope to hear from every resident so that I get an accurate understanding of the community's feeling," he said. READ MORE: Opponents the Hills of Gold Preservation Inc claim public opinion is largely on their side, and proponent ENGIE claims it is a fairly even split. The opponents handed a statutory declaration to Tamworth Regional Council in 2019 in support of their assessment of the results of a local petition. A strong majority of formal submissions to the planning system objected to the green energy scheme. In January ENGIE responded to the two-thirds opposition by shrinking the project, to reduce its impact on the environment. The company has also dispatched very high-ranking staff to represent it at repeated community consultation meetings. The Member for Tamworth plans to conduct a mail-out survey seeking the views of locals on the proposed ENGIE Hills of Gold Wind Farm. Mr Anderson said he wants to know what the community truly believes before the project goes to the NSW Independent Planning Commission. "I will feed the results of the survey into the planning commission," he said. "I surveyed the community by phone in April 2020 and at that stage the results of the survey were evenly split for and against the project. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first "I am keen to get an update on the community's view as the project has progressed since then." The survey will hit letterboxes in Nundle, Timor, Hanging Rock, Crawney, Bowling Alley Point, Duncans Creek and Ogunbil starting Monday. The survey is already available to locals online at https://kevinanderson.com.au/engie-hills-of-gold-survey Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/9af5c31c-98f6-4227-a033-64cf1db88278.jpg/r0_218_2048_1375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg