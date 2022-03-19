community,

A MULTI-STOREY carpark could be built near the old CWA building as Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) looks for solutions to the city's future parking problems. The council has completed its CBD parking strategy and regional services director Peter Resch said he'll be pushing hard for a new carpark near the Diggers. "I don't know whether I can get the councillors and everybody else on board with that, and the community, but I think that will fit in with what we're trying to do at our city pool location with parking," he said. "I think it will create some opportunities in the city too, maybe with the old cinema. "Having that multi-storey carpark right there in the centre of the city would be a good thing." Read also: The council is in the process of working on a Transport Master Plan and has partnered with Transport for NSW to look at future pinch-points in the city. "We model all the traffic in the city, we model intersection congestion, levels of service on our roads and our intersections," Mr Resch said. "We need to get ahead of the game and the modelling will allow us to predict where that's going to happen." A council spokeswoman said it currently owns the carpark adjacent to the Hands of Fame Park and CWA. "However there are several other options within the CBD," she said. "The location will be subject to further consultation with the councillors, the CBD business community and the wider community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/6b2d894c-2cf6-4857-8dbd-5f2f742a7bbd.jpg/r12_0_4957_2794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg