IT'S been a long time coming for the White Elephant Ball committee but a herd of colour will finally descend on the Town Hall on Saturday. With last years ball cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions the seventh iteration of Tamworth's annual White Elephant Ball will be held on Saturday night to help raise money for youth mental health. Whether it's showing up in a tiara or experimenting with a new style, co-chair of the event Katelyn Spokes said this year guests were encouraged to 'Be Bold' and get out of their comfort zones. "Mental health is a dark place, it's dark and gloomy" she said "So be bold, be bright and be colourful." READ ALSO: With tickets for the event sold out, an online auction and raffles to take place throughout the night, the money raised will go towards Batyr, a preventative mental health program. Ms Spokes said all the money raised will go back into local schools to help support young people. "We've had lockdowns where youth are maybe locked in the home where it's not necessarily the best place for them, so to be able to have that support in the schools where they can go to someone and have that support, we need that now more than ever," she said. Founder of Sober in the Country and Australia's Local Hero of the Year Shanna Whan will be the guest speaker on the night. While it's about raising money, Ms Spokes said it's also about hitting the dancefloor and having fun after what has been a tough period. "We haven't been able to do anything for two years now so to have everyone come together at such an important event but then be able to have a bit of fun at the end of the night, that's what its all about." Prizes such as helicopter rides, overnight stays and home styling sessions are up for grabs in the auction which is open to anyone. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

