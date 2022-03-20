community,

Australia's oldest and newest people share a powerful connection. "We both share in a different language, a different dance, difference," according to Centacare New England North West Multicultural Officer Yesy Sepulveda. "It's pretty similar all of the cultures, that's the reason we want to get everyone together. She joined with Centacare Aboriginal liaison officer Hollie Taggart to turn those similar experience into understanding. On Saturday, she led a a 'Cultural Sharing Day', at the Tamworth Regional Youth Centre, linking the two communities. READ MORE: "I always say I am Columbian by birth and I am Australian by choice," Ms Sepulveda said. "So when we become Australians I think we should know about our first Nations people. And that's the reason we created this, to teach everyone about our land, our Aboriginal community." The event attracted a crowd of 50 or 60 people from Columbia, Brazil, Egypt, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, India and African nations. Ms Sepulveda said she'd asked the group at the start of the day how many of them had had the same sort of experience with First Nations' culture. The answer: nobody. Some were even confused by Gomeroi leader Buddy Knox talking about "country", thinking he was referring to the nation of Australia. "With the kids, migrant kids can receive education in their schools, but parents usually don't because we don't go to the schools," she said. "So we don't receive that education [about Aboriginal people and culture], it's probably just probably the things we watch on TV." The was designed to try to teach the multicultural community about the Aboriginal community and about the country itself. People learned a few words of Gomeroi, about smoking ceremonies, Aboriginal connection to land and more. Ms Sepulveda said she'd love to hold similar events in the future. "When migrate here, eventually we will become Australian citizens, after a few years, if you decide to stay in the country," she said. "Australia becomes our country."

