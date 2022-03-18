community,

CULTURES will combine through stories, songs and dance in a bid to create a more inclusive community. Centacare New England North West, Headspace and The Youthie have teamed up to kick off Harmony Week with a 'Cultural Sharing Day'. Centacare multicultural officer, Yesy Sepulveda, said the event aims to help Tamworth's multicultural community learn about Indigenous culture and history. "When they move here they're focused on learning different things like the language," Ms Sepulveda said. "But they're not aware as much, about the history of Aboriginal people." READ ALSO: Centacare Aboriginal liaison officer, Hollie Taggart, said participants will hear about the land and culture from the Winagali Infusion Team, who will be travelling to Tamworth for the event. "It's just important for everyone to know the Aboriginal history and culture," Ms Taggart said. "It's a part of Australia, it's a part of our history and it's a part of who we are." People from around the world will gather to participate with the organisers expecting Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, Italy, Columbia and Vietnam to be represented on the day. While it's focused on passing on knowledge about Aboriginal history, Ms Sepulveda said it was a "cross cultural" event, meaning the multicultural community would also be invited to share stories from their home countries. The event will be held on Saturday March 19, at the Tamworth Youthie from 10am till 2pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

