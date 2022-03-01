news, latest-news,

POLICE were still questioning five people on Tuesday night as they work to piece together a wave of reported property crime. Blaring sirens shocked residents out of bed on Tuesday morning as officers rushed to respond to a spate of break-ins and stolen cars across the city. Locals reported witnessing a number of police chases on suburban streets, winding through East Tamworth, North Tamworth and Calala. The Leader understands several suspected stolen cars were found dumped on the side of the road or burnt out. One eye witness said they saw a ute dumped on Carthage Street after it was spotted speeding through North Tamworth shortly after 6am. A huge police operation saw highway patrol officers, police and detectives swarm the banks of the Peel River near Scott Road on Tuesday morning. READ ALSO: Almost a dozen police cars surrounded the area as officers combed the riverbank. The operation wrapped up about 9:30am, and police were seen leaving the area carrying bags of items of interest, which police are investigating if they're connected to the reported crimes. Witnesses said the operation extended to the bridge on Scott Road and Paradise Bridge on Peel Street at times. One resident said police told him that they were searching for a group of young people. Oxley police have been working around the clock to combat the property crime plague. Every resource available has been thrown at the problem, including calling on the dog squad and police helicopter for back-up. Police remained tight-lipped as their investigations into the latest reported property crime spree continued on Tuesday. Oxley police have urged anyone with information to come forward to Tamworth police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. No charges had been laid before this article went to print.

