news, latest-news,

LOCALS who use Duri-Wallamore Road are concerned it's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured, or worse, and are demanding council take strong action now. The road is used by cars and trucks, but is littered with potholes and becomes too narrow when edges fall away due to bad weather, they said. A number of factors have led to the road deteriorating, said Ashley Spurway, including increased traffic and heavy rain in recent years. "It goes all the way through to Duri, and we have the tip as well and people drive through to that," she said. "I actually have a camera out front of my house, and it has a motion detector, and the amount of cars that have gone through in one day is just phenomenal." She said the road has been regraded several times over the past 12 months, but is taking less time to fall apart again than is used to. The grading itself has also caused headaches, with the last grader to come by knocking over Ms Spurway's letterbox. Some railing has recently been added, but given the road runs from behind the Tamworth Regional Airport all the way to Duri-Winton road, it's unlikely to be an option for the entire the stretch. READ ALSO: Ms Spurway believes action has to be taken though, otherwise someone will get hurt. "People are going to fall off the side of the road, it's an accident waiting to happen," she said. The community has taken their concerns to Tamworth Regional Council and requested the road be sealed for good, but have repeatedly been told their are worse roads in the shire and Duri-Wallamore is not a priority. A council spokesperson said the organisation is aware of the problems, and will continue regular uptake on them. "Duri-Wallamore Road is scheduled for grading Tuesday 1 March 2022, as the road is in need of maintenance at this time," they said. "Tamworth Regional Council consistently monitors roads across our region and prioritises the maintenance of these roads based on their condition. "As Duri-Wallamore Road is due for another grade, residents have understandably noticed that the condition of the road has worsened recently." As for concerns over the speed limit, residents would have to take that worry up to Transport for NSW. Despite being a dirt road, it qualifies to be a 100km/h zone because it runs through rural land, with low housing density. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/28b4aa9c-d6c5-4f79-b71e-a946287bdc2b.png/r73_0_1135_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg