SPECIALIST SQUADS will swoop in on the city when least expected, as police throw all available resources at combating the property crime problem. Local police have successfully called for back up from the PolAir chopper, dog team and the region's reinforcement squad, as cops crack down on the amount of car thefts and home break-ins across Tamworth. And, those up to no good have been warned those extra strategies and resources have been used in Tamworth already, and could come into play again anywhere and at any time. Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader there are extra officers on almost every shift, including on pushbikes and in plain clothes, amid Operation Southbreak, targeting what police claim are a "small group" of opportunistic offenders operating under the cover of darkness. "We are putting all available resources we have got into it," Detective Inspector Darcy said. But police have urged the community to carefully secure all entrances to houses and cars so the extra efforts are not counteracted. READ ALSO: "We are seeing break and enters every night and unfortunately from the reports, it looks like a lot of them are through unlocked doors and windows," Detective Inspector Darcy said. He said that information wasn't only from first responders and general officers, but also from the specialists who comb the area after a break-in or car theft. "Our forensic people are seeing it every day when they go to examine the scene," he said. "It's a timely reminder for people to lock it, or lose it." Detective Inspector Darcy said police believe there are people in Tamworth who know who the offenders are, and are assisting them. He said once they had fuelled-up cars they were "travelling all over Tamworth and the Hunter Valley". He made an appeal for information and urged 24-hour service stations to look out for "red flags" from customers entering in the early hours and ask them to remove hoodies and hats. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old fronted children's court on Tuesday after being arrested in connection to Operation Southbreak. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

