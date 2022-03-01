Tamworth police gathered by the Peel River, near Scott Road, with several people now assisting officers with inquiries
SEVERAL police cars swarmed by the Peel River near Scott Road on Tuesday morning as officers combed the riverbank area as part of an operation.
It followed reported property-related crime overnight, the Leader understands.
At least eight police cars were on the scene at times before officers began to filter out about 9:30am.
A spokeswoman from NSW Police confirmed to the Leader a police operation was afoot near Scott Road earlier this morning.
Witnesses said it also extended to Paradise Bridge and the Scott Road bridge at one point.
Multiple people are now assisting officers with their investigations, police told the Leader.
"There is a police operation ongoing at Scott Road and five people are now assisting police with their inquiries," she said.
"Further information will be provided at a later time."
Oxley police have been throwing every resource possible at targeting property crime - particularly break-ins and stolen cars - in Tamworth and have appealed for any information.
More to come.
