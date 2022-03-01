news, latest-news,

SEVERAL police cars swarmed by the Peel River near Scott Road on Tuesday morning as officers combed the riverbank area as part of an operation. It followed reported property-related crime overnight, the Leader understands. At least eight police cars were on the scene at times before officers began to filter out about 9:30am. A spokeswoman from NSW Police confirmed to the Leader a police operation was afoot near Scott Road earlier this morning. Witnesses said it also extended to Paradise Bridge and the Scott Road bridge at one point. READ ALSO: Multiple people are now assisting officers with their investigations, police told the Leader. "There is a police operation ongoing at Scott Road and five people are now assisting police with their inquiries," she said. "Further information will be provided at a later time." Oxley police have been throwing every resource possible at targeting property crime - particularly break-ins and stolen cars - in Tamworth and have appealed for any information. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/110b832b-811f-4119-9e91-05cf936d1bb2.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg