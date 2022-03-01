news, latest-news,

THE Wascally Wabbits are at it again, but this time it's them doing the hunting as they seek donations for the 2022 Variety Postie Bike Dash. The annual event raises hundreds of thousands for children's charity Variety, and although it's not kicking off from Tamworth this year, there are still plenty of locals getting involved. Five of the Wascally Wabbits are from Tamworth, and most of them are returning to the dash. They said it was an easy decision to come back after seeing how much of an impact the money can have on people's lives. "We all get together in teams and try to raise a bit of money and donate money or donate things to unfortunate kids," rider Duncan Davidson said. "One kid got a bionic arm one year and he waved off at Tamworth two years ago, which was really good," said Wabbit teammate Nick Taggart. The group has already raised close to $30,000 this year, and is closing in on its target of $35,000. They said it's particularly rewarding when they get to have a chat with locals along the way and find out what they need, then have a say on where the money goes. READ ALSO: "You get a massive amount of support, and there's a massive amount of people that do have sick kids that you didn't realise," said Mr Davidson "But once they figure out what you're up to they really get behind it and are happy to put in." On top of the reward of doing it for a good cause, Mr Davidson said the dash is really fun to be part of. And the interactions between groups and memories that are created, last well beyond the end of the event. "The banter about the whole thing is pretty good too, we all egg each other on," he said. "We're always trying to beat one another, and on top of that there'll be people dressed up as dogs and there's another that are a bunch of cows. "And they're trying to raise money and we're trying to raise money and we're trying to beat each other at that." The dash will take off on March 6 from Mudgee, and wind its way around the New England before wrapping up on Friday, March 11. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

