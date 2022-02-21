news, latest-news,

LAWYERS are yet to meet to discuss issues in the case of a man accused of wielding a machete while attacking an elderly man for cash. Carl Shane Hames, 43, did not appear in Tamworth Local Court earlier this week when the court heard his case had to be delayed. "We have not yet been able to hold a case conference yet, unfortunately," Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Gemma Ridley said. She told the court some progress had been made behind the scenes and the meeting with the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, could now be scheduled to move the matter forward. Magistrate John McIntosh adjourned Hames' case until mid-March and formally refused bail. READ ALSO: The police case is that Hames threatened a 72-year-old man and demanded cash when the elderly man arrived at a Bent Street home in Tamworth. Police claim the elderly man met with two people unknown to him on the afternoon of June 19 where cash was handed over before Hames fled. The older man was inside an Edinburgh Street home less than a week later when police allege Hames emerged from a room wielding a machete while demanding money, and slashed the older man's hand. Hames is accused of stealing the man's bank card and withdrawing cash before the older man was driven to hospital. No pleas have been entered for charges of robbery armed with an offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm, reckless wounding, and demanding property with intent to steal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/e4c8c071-c437-442b-8dee-7e1b312f81ae.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg