IN THE months before fronting her murder trial, Natasha Beth Darcy was allegedly plotting for a friend to fabricate evidence by penning letters from prison offering payments of more than $20,000 for lies, a court has heard. The 46-year-old accused did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday when lawyers from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, confirmed they will press ahead with two counts of acting with the intent to pervert the course of justice. The allegations were levelled against Darcy by Tamworth detectives in July. Defence solicitor Tracey Randall told the court lawyers from both the prosecution and defence would meet to discuss issues in the case. READ ALSO: "I'm proposing the 16th of March for a case conference," she said. Magistrate John McIntosh agreed to list the case again on April 13 for its first mention after the case conference. Darcy could enter pleas to the charges on that date. The police case is that Darcy offered a woman $20,000 in a letter written from jail, asking the woman to fabricate evidence in what was then Darcy's upcoming murder trial. Court documents reveal police claim Darcy penned a second letter to the same woman offering her "further" money to fabricate evidence in the trial, with the intent to pervert the course of justice. The police case is that both alleged offences were committed in Silverwater in the early hours of the morning, between 2am and 3am, at times when she was facing a murder charge. Bail was not applied for and formally refused.

