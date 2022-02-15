news, latest-news,

POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a missing woman who was last seen in Tamworth on Sunday. Deborah Blair, 60, was reported missing to Oxley police after her disappearance and officers hold serious concerns for her welfare. She was last seen in Tamworth on Sunday, February 13, and police believe she may be driving a white MG sedan with Queensland number plates. READ ALSO: Ms Blair is described as being of Caucasian appearance and of medium build. Anyone with any information about where Deborah might be, or anyone that has seen her, has been urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

