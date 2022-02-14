news, latest-news,

LOCAL foodies will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the Taste Tamworth Festival, which has been delayed until the Spring so it won't clash with other events. The festival hasn't gone ahead since 2019, but council has decided to push it back from its initial April 1 to 4 dates, so it won't be overshadowed by other planned events. Across March and April, the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Fiesta La Peel, Barraba Show, Manilla Show and a number of events at venues like the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC), are already scheduled. Tamworth Regional Council's director of growth and prosperity, Jacqueline O'Neill, said moving the event would also reduce stress on what is set to be an already busy business sector. "The Taste Tamworth Festival is a major highlight on the Tamworth social and events calendar," she said. "The postponement of the Toyota Country Music Festival, Tamworth has added to an already busy period on the region's events calendar, and for the staff, contractors and suppliers who work across multiple events. "By postponing Taste to Spring 2022, we give visitors another reason to explore the Tamworth region later in the year and can ensure the event gets the necessary resourcing and attention it deserves from council's perspective." While businesses are keen to increase their cashflow, following a horror two years with limited free movement of tourists, the postponement has been received well. READ ALSO: Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said it was the right call, with outlets currently struggling through supply and staff shortages. "I think it is a wise decision to not cram in all the events at once, especially with the Country Music Festival being in April," she said. "Not only is there staff shortages due to COVID, there are also a shortage of people out there for jobs, there are a lot of businesses that are madly looking for people and they're just not out there. "So I think it's great council are spreading the events throughout the year."

