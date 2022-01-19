news, latest-news,

AN APPLICATION to change a bail address has caused confusion after a court heard a man accused of being part of a drug supply ring wanted to move to the countryside with his girlfriend. Ali Goulzari Anvar is one of four co-accused before the court, after police allegedly uncovered an ice and cash stash inside a people-mover parked on a Tamworth street. He did not appear in Tamworth Local Court last week when his defence solicitor asked to change his address and the police station he reports to, before dialling in a short time later to backflip on the request. The solicitor told the court Anvar wanted to move from Sydney to a place called The Rock and that the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, had given him the okay. "Wow, I've never heard of The Rock," magistrate Greg Grogin said. "Yes Your Honour, I had to google it myself," the defence solicitor replied. The court heard it was a small town in the Riverina. "I am aware that The Rock exists and that the police station exists," solicitor for the DPP Cat McKay said. READ ALSO: The bail address change was granted but a short time later, the defence solicitor appeared on the video link again and said there'd been a change of heart. He told the court Anvar had said prior to the Christmas break that he wanted to move from Sydney to the country with his girlfriend. "After the matter was mentioned ... we were advised to revert it back," he said. Mr Grogin ordered bail to continue as it previously was. The co-accused cases of Daniel Lee Connors, Abdul Wasim Kherhhah and Trica Tresa Fletcher were mentioned on the same day last week. All three are on bail. The court heard the DPP was finalising an offer for Connors after talks took place. The four matters were adjourned to March. The group were arrested after Oxley police spotted a Toyota Tarago parked on Aberdeen Street with the motor running and the driver's seat empty while out patrolling for break-ins late on March 22. Police claim they spoke with Anvar, Connors and Kherhhah at the time before a search of the van allegedly uncovered a $71,000 cash stash and the drug ice. The police case is that Fletcher was the driver of the van and she was charged with dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime. Kherhhah, Anvar and Connors each face charges of dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime, taking part in the supply of drugs, participating in a criminal group, and possessing prohibited drugs. No pleas have been entered. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

