news, latest-news,

EX-PUBLICAN Michael Foxman has had applications to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) thrown out after claiming he is a victim of "malicious persecution" who has lost at least $76 million because of "corruption" between police and his former employees. The applications to stop the criminal proceedings against him were dismissed in a decision handed down last week. The decision was made on the grounds Foxman failed to answer "fundamental questions" about which decision he was unhappy with and whether NCAT even had the power to review it. The former Imperial Hotel owner represented himself and wrote lengthy submissions as part of the two applications he made against the NSW Police Commissioner. The NCAT decision stated that instead of providing a specific decision he wanted reviewed, Foxman instead attached 26 documents to his online forms including a scholarly article about female strip teasers along with contact details for both Interpol and the Information and Privacy Commission. He also attached communication between himself and organisations like the Westpac bank, the courts, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the NSW Attorney-General and others. The NCAT decision said Foxman's applications were "misconceived". READ ALSO: And, he could be forced to cough up the court costs for NSW Police, as the Office of General Counsel for NSW Police was given time to make submissions on their legal fees. Foxman claimed he made the failed applications to put his complaints about police, prosecutors and local court magistrates "officially on the record" and demonstrate that law enforcement had put no value on the issues "brought to light". He offered to provide more than 2000 pages of submissions if necessary and said there were "quite literally over 100 areas of the entire matter that fall within the NCAT jurisdiction". Foxman said the grounds of his applications were that the "entirety of the charges" are "wrongful prosecution" which had risen to "malicious persecution". He made unsubstantiated allegations concerning a mayor, corruption between police and former Imperial Hotel employees, involving what he claimed was "drug importation" and a "cartel" at the pub. The ex-publican claimed he had suffered at least $76 million in losses. Foxman is charged with multiple matters which either have been dealt with or are before the courts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/bfd4dc3a-ebb0-4726-aeb6-033176117b22.jpg/r0_70_2585_1531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg