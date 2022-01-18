news, latest-news,

A MAN accused of waving down another man on a Tamworth street before threatening him with scissors and forcing him to go to a home where he was then robbed, has had his case delayed in court. Eddy Morgan, 28, appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court last week, when prosecutors said the case was not ready to progress after the Christmas break. Solicitor Cat McKay from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, told the court the bundle of evidence in the case was good to go, but the Crown had not yet confirmed which allegations it would pursue against Morgan. "The brief was compliant, it is just a charge certification issue," Ms McKay said. Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Gemma Ridley agreed the matter should be adjourned and magistrate Greg Grogin listed it again in mid-February. READ ALSO: Morgan told the court he didn't understand why his case had been delayed. "The Crown is considering what charges are to be proceeded with," magistrate Greg Grogin told him. He said that would be followed by a case conference, where lawyers from both sides would meet to discuss issues in the matter. "So am I applying for bail today or nah?" Morgan asked. Ms Ridley confirmed that she was not making a bid for his release at the time and he was ordered to remain behind bars. Morgan has not yet been required to enter pleas to allegations of robbery in company and not complying with a COVID-19 direction. Police claim a 26-year-old man was driving a Ford Falcon along a road in West Tamworth about 6:30pm on September 6, when a man who was unknown to him waved him down and threatened him with a pair of scissors. The driver was then allegedly taken to a nearby home on the same street before he was further threatened and had his mobile phone stolen. The man managed to flee a short time later and alert police, who homed in and arrested Morgan later that evening in West Tamworth.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/a0fa353f-8896-47e0-9d66-70cb38388070.jpg/r20_23_5254_2980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg