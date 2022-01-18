news, latest-news,

POLICE are searching for two men after they allegedly stole a quad bike from a remote property before crashing, threatening the owner at knifepoint and fleeing the scene on a second quad bike they also crashed. New England officers are appealing to the public for any information after they were called to a property on Tucka Tucka Road at Twin Rivers, east of Boggabilla, about 8am on Monday. Police allege two men doubling on a quad bike rode onto the farm and allegedly stole another quad bike in broad daylight. The 36-year-old owner chased the two men on the two bikes through a neighbouring property before one bike crashed and the man jumped onto the back of the second quad bike, police said. The men then crashed the second quad bike, but when the owner approached them, he was allegedly threatened with a knife. The owner ran away and the two men fled the scene on the bike, according to police. READ ALSO: Officers claim it was only a short time later that the quad bike the two men were both riding was found upside down, but there was no sign of them. Detectives attended and are investigating the alleged theft, they wish to speak to two men they think could assist with their inquiries. The first man is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red gloves. The second man is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance with a large build, wearing a khaki jacket, dark coloured pants and a black beanie. Anyone with information that could help detectives, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time, has been urged to contact Boggabilla police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/70ca1198-5ce8-494b-a955-afbef1c71ca0.jpg/r0_302_5713_3530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg